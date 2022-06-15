Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

Skip to main content
Tim Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in South Dakota

Tim Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in South Dakota

The Twitter claim spread further after being promoted by Matt Birk.

Photos courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Matt Birk and Company

Matt Birk, the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, took to Twitter over the weekend to claim Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had recently purchased a lake property in South Dakota. 

The Tweet posted Sunday afternoon goes like this: "Here's a guy from Nebraska, who just bought a lake place in South Dakota, aiming to turn us into California, lecturing us about OUR Minnesota values." 

In a statement to Bring Me The News, Nichole Johnson, the Walz-Flanagan campaign manager, said Birk's claim is false. 

"Neither the Governor nor his spouse own any property, let alone a property in South Dakota," Johnson stated. "Scott Jensen and Matt Birk are conspiracy theorists that will lie about vaccines, who really won the 2020 election, and anything they think will help them win this race. This kind of dishonesty doesn’t belong anywhere near the governor’s office.”

Birk provided no support for his claim and the Jensen/Birk campaign did not respond to a request for comment. 

The claim of Walz owning some type of lake home, cabin or mansion in South Dakota appears to have originated before Birk promoted the claim — other Twitter users can be seen alleging the same idea (without support for their claims) days before Birk's own Tweet. 

Birk himself owns luxury real estate in Florida and Wisconsin

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Matt Birk
MN News

Ex-Viking Matt Birk confirms interest in future run for governor

The next gubernatorial election in Minnesota is Nov. 8, 2022.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz launches re-election campaign

Their campaign slogan: "One Minnesota. Moving Forward."

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Walz asked Minnesotans to work together and invest in the state's future workforce.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Facing misinformation claims, Dr. Scott Jensen states his case on FOX News

He says Gov. Tim Walz is the one who is spreading misinformation.

MN News

Gov. Tim Walz to hire outside consultant as he looks at breakup of DHS

The embattled department has been the subject of several controversies this year.

paul gazelka
MN News

Walz furious as Daudt, Gazelka avoid denouncing false election claims during forum

The governor accused the Republican legislative leaders of "epic gaslighting."

flooding on Interstate 90
MN Weather

Torrential rains cause major flooding in MN, SD, IA, WI

The heavy rain shut down Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota on Thursday.