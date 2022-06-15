Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

Matt Birk, the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, took to Twitter over the weekend to claim Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had recently purchased a lake property in South Dakota.

The Tweet posted Sunday afternoon goes like this: "Here's a guy from Nebraska, who just bought a lake place in South Dakota, aiming to turn us into California, lecturing us about OUR Minnesota values."

In a statement to Bring Me The News, Nichole Johnson, the Walz-Flanagan campaign manager, said Birk's claim is false.

"Neither the Governor nor his spouse own any property, let alone a property in South Dakota," Johnson stated. "Scott Jensen and Matt Birk are conspiracy theorists that will lie about vaccines, who really won the 2020 election, and anything they think will help them win this race. This kind of dishonesty doesn’t belong anywhere near the governor’s office.”

Birk provided no support for his claim and the Jensen/Birk campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The claim of Walz owning some type of lake home, cabin or mansion in South Dakota appears to have originated before Birk promoted the claim — other Twitter users can be seen alleging the same idea (without support for their claims) days before Birk's own Tweet.

Birk himself owns luxury real estate in Florida and Wisconsin.