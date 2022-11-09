Tim Walz re-elected as Governor of Minnesota, defeating Scott Jensen

Gov. Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota's governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Scott Jensen.

The Associated Press called the race for Walz shortly before 10:30 p.m., although official results are still pending.

With just over 63% of Minnesota precincts reporting results, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office shows Walz with more than a 12-point lead.

In a heated race, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan campaigned on a message of "One Minnesota", while Jensen, a Chaska physician, and his running mate, Matt Birk, promised to "Heal Minnesota".



The opponents battled on issues including abortion access, crime, the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's handling of the riots following the murder of George Floyd.

Walz swept the race among voters in Hennepin County, defeating Jensen by more than 43-points.

"Minnesota has voted for compassion tonight," Flanagan said in a speech with Walz by her side late Tuesday night. "Minnesota has voted for kindness and Minnesota has voted to continue to make our state a welcoming place for all."