Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. The decision will now lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.

But what happens in Minnesota?

Gov. Tim Walz reacted to the news, stating that as long as he is governor, "we will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights."

"Minnesotans deserve to decide for themselves when to make the most important decision of their lives – whether or not to become a parent. Today, that fundamental right to personal freedom and privacy – a right that we have held for half a century – was overturned," Walz said in a tweet.

Overall, the federal change in law does not affect Minnesota's abortion law. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995, Doe v. Gomez, that abortion rights are protected by the state's constitution.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, who has previously vowed to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape and incest, issued a reaction to the ruling saying that if he becomes governor he will "seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption, family planning measures to prevent pregnancies and policies like counseling and alternative referrals, medical assistant and other measures that value people – both born and unborn."

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller called the ruling "a victory for every unborn child."

"Today is a victory for every unborn child, affirming their life has value and is worth protecting. Senate Republicans are committed to working together to find consensus on protections for babies, and support for moms and families who choose life," Miller said in a statement.

In addition to the Supreme Court's historic reversal, the Conservative majority court is also likely to go after rights that protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same sex-marriage. Justice Clarence Thomas cited Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell in written concurring opinion on Friday.

"My wife & I had to fight for our right to become a family under the law, & we will never stop fighting if this activist Supreme Court takes our freedoms away," said Rep. Angie Craig, who represents represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

"This is an attack on privacy, on freedom, on American families. We will not let the GOP take our country backwards."

"This is a terrible day for America," DFL Sen. Tina Smith said, adding "the Republicans who brought us to this point are dramatically outside the mainstream of American views, and they need to explain why they believe they should have this power over women."

Attorney General Keith Ellison had said previously said that anyone seeking abortion rights in Minnesota from other states "would not be prosecuted." On the contrary, Jim Schultz, who is running for attorney general, called for "Americans to respect the decision" and claimed that "most Minnesotans support limits on abortion."

The Minnesota DFL party said they "will do everything in our power to defend access to abortion."

The Republican Party of Minnesota called it "the rule of law and the sanctity of life" in a statement.

"The Supreme Court returned to the states and the people their rightful authority to govern themselves and protect the unborn," the party said, in part.

Minnesota is currently a safe haven for those seeking abortion rights in the upper Midwest, as neighboring states either severely limit or ban abortions altogether. In all, 26 states now will "definitely or probably" ban abortion rights now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Those states are: Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, Montana, Indiana and Nebraska.

According to pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, a trigger ban, which is defined as a law designed to take effect automatically or by quick state action when Roe no longer applies, is in effect for the following states:

Idaho

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Utah

Missouri

Oklahoma

Texas

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Tennessee

Kentucky

A six-week or eight-week ban, which is defined as a law that prohibits abortion after six weeks and eight weeks of pregnancy, is in effect in the following states:

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Ohio

South Carolina

Prior to the Roe decision, four states already had an abortion ban which may go back into effect. They are:

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Arizona

Michigan

Guttmacher Institute also believes the following states will likely outlaw abortion completely due to their political trends:

Florida

Montana

Indiana

Nebraska

This is a developing story.