Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

Skip to main content
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade; what it means for Minnesota

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade; what it means for Minnesota

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

Abortion rights advocates rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 3 in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Christine Schuster)

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. The decision will now lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.

But what happens in Minnesota?

Gov. Tim Walz reacted to the news, stating that as long as he is governor, "we will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights."

"Minnesotans deserve to decide for themselves when to make the most important decision of their lives – whether or not to become a parent. Today, that fundamental right to personal freedom and privacy – a right that we have held for half a century – was overturned," Walz said in a tweet.

Overall, the federal change in law does not affect Minnesota's abortion law. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995, Doe v. Gomez, that abortion rights are protected by the state's constitution. 

GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, who has previously vowed to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape and incest, issued a reaction to the ruling saying that if he becomes governor he will "seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption, family planning measures to prevent pregnancies and policies like counseling and alternative referrals, medical assistant and other measures that value people – both born and unborn."

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller called the ruling "a victory for every unborn child." 

"Today is a victory for every unborn child, affirming their life has value and is worth protecting. Senate Republicans are committed to working together to find consensus on protections for babies, and support for moms and families who choose life," Miller said in a statement.

In addition to the Supreme Court's historic reversal, the Conservative majority court is also likely to go after rights that protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same sex-marriage. Justice Clarence Thomas cited Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell in written concurring opinion on Friday.

"My wife & I had to fight for our right to become a family under the law, & we will never stop fighting if this activist Supreme Court takes our freedoms away," said Rep. Angie Craig, who represents represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

"This is an attack on privacy, on freedom, on American families. We will not let the GOP take our country backwards."

"This is a terrible day for America," DFL Sen. Tina Smith said, adding "the Republicans who brought us to this point are dramatically outside the mainstream of American views, and they need to explain why they believe they should have this power over women."

Attorney General Keith Ellison had said previously said that anyone seeking abortion rights in Minnesota from other states "would not be prosecuted." On the contrary, Jim Schultz, who is running for attorney general, called for "Americans to respect the decision" and claimed that "most Minnesotans support limits on abortion."

The Minnesota DFL party said they "will do everything in our power to defend access to abortion."

The Republican Party of Minnesota called it "the rule of law and the sanctity of life" in a statement. 

"The Supreme Court returned to the states and the people their rightful authority to govern themselves and protect the unborn," the party said, in part.

Minnesota is currently a safe haven for those seeking abortion rights in the upper Midwest, as neighboring states either severely limit or ban abortions altogether. In all, 26 states now will "definitely or probably" ban abortion rights now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Those states are: Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, Montana, Indiana and Nebraska.

According to pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, a trigger ban, which is defined as a law designed to take effect automatically or by quick state action when Roe no longer applies, is in effect for the following states:

  • Idaho
  • Wyoming
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Utah
  • Missouri
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Arkansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Tennessee
  • Kentucky

A six-week or eight-week ban, which is defined as a law that prohibits abortion after six weeks and eight weeks of pregnancy, is in effect in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Ohio
  • South Carolina

Prior to the Roe decision, four states already had an abortion ban which may go back into effect. They are:

  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Arizona
  • Michigan

Guttmacher Institute also believes the following states will likely outlaw abortion completely due to their political trends:

  • Florida
  • Montana
  • Indiana
  • Nebraska

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

The next daily update will be provided Monday, June 27.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

2-year-old killed in crash on County Road 81 in Maple Grove

The crash occurred Thursday evening on County Road 81.

police tape
MN News

BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 7.29.06 AM
MN News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

More rain and storms are expected Friday and Saturday morning.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Thunder selects Chet Holmgren 2nd overall in NBA Draft

The Minneapolis native becomes the highest-drafted Minnesotan in NBA history.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

One airlifted after crash on rural Scott County highway

The State Patrol shut down Highway 282 in both directions Thursday afternoon.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating after two men found dead in Maple Grove

Few details are known about the investigation.

12-web-or-mls-12 Dining room
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers

Located in the Holland neighborhood, it's near the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries, and a distillery

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, involving a 26-year-old driver from Hopkins.

Related

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

MN News

Collin Peterson one of two Dems to urge overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Peterson was one of two Democrats to sign onto the amicus brief.

MN News

Norm Coleman: Roe V. Wade won't end under Romney

Former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman, recently a top advocate for Mitt Romney on the campaign trail, told a group in Ohio that Roe v. Wade would not be reversed during a Romney presidency. But that contracts Romney's own stance.

MN News

40 years later: Roe v. Wade foes rally in Minnesota

MN News

Norm Coleman: Roe V. Wade won't end under Romney

MN News

After thousands March for Life in St. Paul, what will happen to Roe v. Wade?

Will a Trump presidency and GOP-led Congress put the landmark Supreme Court ruling at risk?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.