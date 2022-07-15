Skip to main content
Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

Credit: Lorie Shaull, Flickr

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) has criticized Sen. Joe Manchin's refusal to continue negotiations of Senate Democrats' proposed climate change legislation, as well as ongoing Republican opposition to any measure to address the global crisis. 

News broke Thursday evening that Manchin, of West Virginia, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer he'll oppose Senate Democrats' proposals for climate and energy investments and higher taxes on the rich and large corporations. 

With the Senate currently split 50/50, and Republicans opposing en masse most attempts by Democrats to pass meaningful legislation, Manchin's vote is needed by the Democrats to pass the $1 trillion funding package. 

Manchin earned his fortune from a coal business in West Virginia and receives more donations from the oil and gas companies than any other senator. He is siding with the Republicans, many of whom back the continued use of fossil fuels despite worldwide temperatures reaching record-breaking levels, drawing the ire of Sen. Smith.

“It’s infuriating and nothing short of tragic that Senator Manchin is walking away, again, from taking essential action on climate and clean energy," Smith responded Friday.

"The world is literally burning up while he joins every single Republican to stop strong action to cut emissions and speed the transition to clean energy for the survival of our planet, clean air and health, energy independence, and lower energy prices." 

"One senator should not have the power to stop the progress we desperately need on the climate crisis," she continued. "The fight isn’t over, and I’m going to work like hell to elect Democrats who will get the job done.”

President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders had hoped to see a sweeping package pass Congress by August to address a range of party priorities, the Associated Press reports. He's also pushing for Democrats to increase their majority in the Senate in the mid-terms to dilute the power of Manchin and Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema.

Manchin says he would support a package if it's limited to a cap on pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for health care coverage. 

He says he's uneasy about passing the climate elements of the bill because it could worsen inflation, despite some experts arguing the inflationary impact of the bill would be limited partly because climate investments would be offset by tax hikes on the rich.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

Tina Smith
MN News

Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

Lawn mower
MN News

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Child rescued while swimming in St. Louis River
MN News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.07 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 7.52.35 AM
WI News

Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

Driving driver
MN News

Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

The driver blew a reading of .525.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

Minneapolis Cider Company
MN Food & Drink

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Related

Tina Smith
MN News

Sen. Tina Smith warns Dems she may not vote for budget bill if climate plan dropped

This comes amid a White House effort to get its "Build Back Better" plan passed.

43114238084_8b3df34bcf_b
MN News

Sen. Tina Smith introduces federal bill to legalize marijuana

The legislation would legalize and regulate marijuana similar to alcohol and tobacco.

Tina Smith
MN News

Sen. Tina Smith calls for immediate resignations of Cruz, Hawley

This follows the riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Tina Smith
Congressional elections

Sen. Tina Smith tests negative after potential exposure to COVID-19

The senator says she didn't have close contact with the person who tested positive, but said she would quarantine and get tested anyway.

MN News

Karin Housley won't challenge Tina Smith for the Senate. Who might?

The state senator stated Tuesday she would instead seek re-election in her district.

Tina Smith
MN News

Sen. Tina Smith slams MLB over closure of MN baseball helmet manufacturer

Miken Sports is located in Caledonia, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-08-22 at 10.35.20 AM
MN News

Jason Lewis announces run for Tina Smith's U.S. Senate seat

The former 2nd District congressman is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

MN News

Karin Housley tells President Trump to stop saying Tina Smith's name

The Senate candidate told him they need to say 'Karin Housley' more.