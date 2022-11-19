Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus

A tiny kitten somehow survived a bus ride between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center after stowing away in the undercarriage of a Metro Transit bus.

The kitten was discovered thanks to the keen hearing of a bus driver, who could hear "a kitten crying" at Brooklyn Center Transit Center, according to Metro Transit on Instagram.

Mechanic Daniel Kaus, of Martin J. Ruter Garage, was called in to provide assistance, but since he couldn't see the underside of the bus, he drove the bus gingerly to the garage to inspect it further.

Back at the transit center, the kitten was found in the mechanics under the bus, and with mechanic Daniel Kaus able to get him out uninjured.

Per MPR News, the cat has been named "Turbo," and is now being adopted by one of Kaus' coworkers.