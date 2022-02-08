Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

Skip to main content
Tip from the public leads to suspected driver in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

Authorities have found the person they believe was behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a tip from the public led them to both the suspect vehicle and the suspected driver in Sunday night's crash. Eri Nakamura, 65, had been walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 120 (Century Avenue) when she was struck south of 5th Street at around 7:43 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The agency had asked for the public's help Monday locating the silver Outlander SUV believed to have been involved, saying dispatch managed to track it for a short time after the crash but eventually lost it.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case, the State Patrol said, with the suspect possibly facing felony charges in the days ahead.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

