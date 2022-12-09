Skip to main content
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Authorities said they would "love to chat" with the people responsible.

Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible.

Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.

Public works employees helped remove the tires from the road shortly after their discovery.

"Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department said in a social media post.

Someone left a comment on the post, asking if they could use the tires for their goats to play with.

"I'm not sure who dumped/lost them, but I'd be willing to take them for my garden and as play equipment for my goats," she said.

Anyone who has information regarding the tires is asked to call the 911.

