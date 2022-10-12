Skip to main content
Toddler airlifted after being run over outside elementary school

Toddler airlifted after being run over outside elementary school

The child's condition is unknown.

Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The child's condition is unknown.

Authorities in Ramsey are investigating after a vehicle ran over a child outside of an elementary school Wednesday morning. 

Ramsey Police and Fire said the two-year-old child run over at Brookside Elementary around 9:15 a.m. was given medical aid at the scene and airlifted to the hospital. 

"The condition of the child is unknown at this time," the agency stated around 2:30 p.m. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Wednesday and is assisting with the investigation. 

"Our thoughts are with the child and the family," Ramsey Police and Fire shared. 

Brookside Elementary School, within the Anoka-Hennepin Public School District, serves approximately 750 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

police lights
MN News

Search for MN mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination

The woman's and child's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Business

Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 11.39.15 AM
MN News

Toddler airlifted after being run over outside elementary school

The child's condition is unknown.

QuironnaYoung
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault

The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the case.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy

The spacious condo offers spectacular skyline views.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN Weather

Warning issued in southern Minnesota due to 'extreme' wildfire risk

A recent drought has brought on drier conditions throughout the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 7.33.42 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

3857401033_bd0353e9e7_k
MN Music and Radio

Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced

The Minnesota country music festival will take place June 16-17.

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in

Police called it a domestic situation.

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

Related

MN News

Toddler dies after being run over in western Minnesota

It happened in rural Lac qui Parle County on Saturday.

road construction (1)
MN News

Road worker killed in Ramsey after being run over by semi truck

The incident occurred near a construction site.

Life Link
MN News

Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern MN

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.49.07 AM
MN News

Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Life Link
MN News

Boy airlifted after being struck by driver in Elk River

The boy is reportedly a student at Spectrum High School.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.

Screen Shot 2019-09-30 at 12.01.44 PM
MN News

Elementary students find body near school in Duluth

It happened Friday morning.

MN News

Toddler airlifted to metro hospital after being pulled from a pool

It happened Friday afternoon in a township south of Montrose.