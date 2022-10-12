Toddler airlifted after being run over outside elementary school

Authorities in Ramsey are investigating after a vehicle ran over a child outside of an elementary school Wednesday morning.

Ramsey Police and Fire said the two-year-old child run over at Brookside Elementary around 9:15 a.m. was given medical aid at the scene and airlifted to the hospital.

"The condition of the child is unknown at this time," the agency stated around 2:30 p.m.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Wednesday and is assisting with the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the child and the family," Ramsey Police and Fire shared.

Brookside Elementary School, within the Anoka-Hennepin Public School District, serves approximately 750 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.