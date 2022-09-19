Toddler dies in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills

A toddler died in a crash Monday morning that involved a school bus in Arden Hills, police have confirmed, with a 15-year-old boy also seriously injured.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders said the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West. Deputies found a "badly damaged" pickup truck that was struck on the passenger side by a school bus.

The bus was only occupied by a driver, with no one else on board.

The pickup truck was driven by a 31-year-old man, with his 29-year-old wife the front seat passenger. Their 15-year-old son and 23-month-old daughter were also in the truck.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the bus was heading eastbound on Highway 96 when it hit the pickup, which was in the westbound lane of the highway turning left to go south on Highway 10.

According to Linders, the 23-month-old girl was not breathing at the scene. Deputies performed CPR until medics arrived and took over life-saving efforts. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The teenager was also taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for what is being described as serious leg injuries. The children's parents were not seriously injured in the collision, nor was the bus driver.

Police say there were no signs of impairment from either driver.

A third vehicle was hit after the pickup and school bus collided, but no injuries were reported from this vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who was in the area when the collision happened are asked to call the sheriff's office investigators at 651-266-7331.