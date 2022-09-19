Skip to main content
Toddler dies in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills

Toddler dies in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills

A 15-year-old suffered injuries to his legs.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old suffered injuries to his legs.

A toddler died in a crash Monday morning that involved a school bus in Arden Hills, police have confirmed, with a 15-year-old boy also seriously injured.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders said the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West. Deputies found a "badly damaged" pickup truck that was struck on the passenger side by a school bus.

The bus was only occupied by a driver, with no one else on board.

The pickup truck was driven by a 31-year-old man, with his 29-year-old wife the front seat passenger. Their 15-year-old son and 23-month-old daughter were also in the truck.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the bus was heading eastbound on Highway 96 when it hit the pickup, which was in the westbound lane of the highway turning left to go south on Highway 10. 

According to Linders, the 23-month-old girl was not breathing at the scene. Deputies performed CPR until medics arrived and took over life-saving efforts. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The teenager was also taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for what is being described as serious leg injuries. The children's parents were not seriously injured in the collision, nor was the bus driver.

Police say there were no signs of impairment from either driver.

A third vehicle was hit after the pickup and school bus collided, but no injuries were reported from this vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who was in the area when the collision happened are asked to call the sheriff's office investigators at 651-266-7331.

Next Up

Green hydrogen
MN Business

Minnesota joins coalition to accelerate development of renewable hydrogen

The new coalition will pursue federal investments in renewable hydrogen technology and infrastructure.

ATV
MN News

Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman

A 59-year-old woman was killed.

ambulance
MN News

10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

The incident happened early Monday morning.

Federal court house
MN News

Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted

The 35-year-old man admitted to leaving threats on an out-of-state senator's voicemail this summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 1.09.12 PM
MN News

Toddler dies in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills

A 15-year-old suffered injuries to his legs.

Minneapolis traffic tcf bank gophers
MN News

Couple hit, injured by driver after Gopher football game

The crash occurred a few blocks away from Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

Chad Myszka
WI News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place is located

His alleged actions led to a shelter-in-place late Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 7.09.25 AM
MN News

Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz agrees to two October debates with Jensen

The two debates will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Man fatally shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis

An altercation broke out outside of a business before the shooting, police say.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Cass County.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

8 Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Almost 300 schools were recognized nationwide.

Related

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Logan Klennert
MN News

Charges: Driver on drugs when he hit, killed toddler in stroller

The toddler's 16-year-old aunt was also seriously injured in the crash.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

1 child hurt when school bus, van crash at Willmar intersection

The child suffered minor injuries.

273537952_314955894012867_1652058331169188968_n
MN News

8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central MN

The only person taken to a hospital was the driver of the truck that crashed into the bus.

MN News

State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in fatal Arden Hills crash

A 34-year-old New Brighton man died in the crash.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 9.06.25 AM
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash involving Metro Mobility bus in Andover

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.