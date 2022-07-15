Skip to main content
Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Pixabay

The incident happened Thursday morning.

A toddler was hospitalized after falling off a lawnmower Thursday.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on the 14600 block of 615th Avenue in Hutchinson at around 10:40 a.m.

At the scene, deputies spoke with a 36-year-old woman, who said her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off a lawnmower while it was operating and sustained "serious" cuts to her arm.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

The girl was taken first to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital. 

Next Up

Lawn mower
MN News

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Child rescued while swimming in St. Louis River
MN News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.07 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 7.52.35 AM
WI News

Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

Driving driver
MN News

Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

The driver blew a reading of .525.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

Minneapolis Cider Company
MN Food & Drink

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Cell phone
MN News

Minnesota joins the launch of 988; the national mental health crisis lifeline

Anyone can dial or text 988.

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 4.36.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

Its two other Twin Cities locations will remain open.

Related

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN News

Hunter hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

The incident occurred in Kingston Township Friday afternoon.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries.

Cirrus SR22
MN News

2 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Hutchinson

The plane crashed under "unknown circumstances," the crash report says.

ambulance
MN News

2 boys hospitalized after off-road vehicle flips on northern MN lake

It happened on Boulder Lake in St. Louis County.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Victim of wrong-way driver crash ID'd as Hutchinson 19-year-old

Three women, ages 19, 20 and 20, were in the vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

spring lake, dassel 2 (1)
MN News

Teenage runaways flee deputy in stolen vehicle, 1 jumps in a lake

The incident happened early Thursday morning in Meeker County.

MN News

Police officer airlifted to hospital after shooting in Waseca

A suspect was also shot during the incident.

MN News

1 dead after truck collides with semi west of the Twin Cities

The semi went into the ditch and rolled into a pond.