Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

A toddler was hospitalized after falling off a lawnmower Thursday.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on the 14600 block of 615th Avenue in Hutchinson at around 10:40 a.m.

At the scene, deputies spoke with a 36-year-old woman, who said her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off a lawnmower while it was operating and sustained "serious" cuts to her arm.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

The girl was taken first to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital.