Skip to main content
Toddler killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

Toddler killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

The 17-month-old child died from horrific injuries, with a 26-year-old man charged with murder.

GoFundMe

The 17-month-old child died from horrific injuries, with a 26-year-old man charged with murder.

A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified.

Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."

A GoFundMe started by family members has raised $2,220 of the initial $1,500 goal. Organizers said the fundraiser will remain open until the day of Jamari's funeral on Nov. 2.

The fundraiser, organized by the girl's godmother, stated that Jamari was "a loving and active baby that brought joy to many people."

"The love and light she brought to those around her will forever be adored, memorable and remembered," a post on the fundraiser said.

The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and other costs.

According to the charges, Hne was harmed for several weeks leading up to emergency responders making first contact with her on Oct. 18. An emergency room physician stated the injuries were old, with investigators believing they stemmed from ongoing physical abuse. The child also suffered a brain injury and injuries that are consistent with sexual assault, according to the complaint.

Videos and photos were found on Leslie's phone of the child's injuries.

If convicted, Leslie faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

You can find the fundraiser here.

Next Up

JamariHneGoFundMe
MN News

Toddler killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

The 17-month-old child died from horrific injuries, with a 26-year-old man charged with murder.

Michael Phelps
MN Sports

Michael Phelps sends message to MN high school swim team

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist had a message for a small town swim team.

WIkimedia Commons - Frey April 20, 2021
MN News

Mayor Frey vetoes 2 council data requests on homeless encampment closures

Mayor Jacob Frey says he vetoed them as the wording didn't confirm to rules for the city's new 'strong mayor' government strucutre.

image
MN News

4th guilty plea entered in Feeding Our Future fraud case

The St. Paul man will face a sentencing hearing at a later date.

image
MN News

Petition: Roseville teen 'went crazy', attacked family with baseball bat

The 17-year-old allegedly killed his grandmother, and seriously injured his mother and a sister.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

image
MN Property

Gallery: There's room for over 30 guests inside this $3.8M Wisconsin cabin

The main lodge, carriage house and bunkhouse each offer panoramic views of the lake.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN News

Man previously convicted of murder tried to enter University of St. Thomas dorms

The man was convicted in a homicide case in 2003.

NewFOX9KSTPEmployeesCollage
TV, Movies and The Arts

New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities

One outlet will be adding a meteorologist while the other adds a photographer.

Jesse Ventura
MN News

Jesse Ventura makes rare endorsement, backs Tim Walz for reelection

In his endorsement, Ventura highlighted threats to democracy and abortion rights as key issues ahead of the election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-27 at 8.48.48 AM
MN News

Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree

Robert Elmberg Jr., died after falling from a tree in Turtle Lake Township last week.

Screenshot 2022-10-27 at 7.47.56 AM
WI News

Watch: Destructive drunk driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test was over three times the legal limit.

Related

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

MN News

25 years in prison for man who murdered a 16-month-old child

The east-metro man pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

olinger
MN News

Baby on life support, Mankato mother charged with felony assault

The 16-month-old suffered grave injuries that have been deemed non-accidental.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

MN News

Man arrested in bar fight killed his mother, police believe

The 34-year-old man is in custody with charges pending.

Screen Shot 2021-02-10 at 1.17.39 PM
MN News

Victim killed in Buffalo clinic mass shooting identified as mother-of-2

The 37-year-old was one of five people shot when a gunman entered the Buffalo clinic.

MN News

Charges: Man killed daughter's mother on Thanksgiving

A 2-year-old girl's mother was found shot in the back.

Screen Shot 2019-07-15 at 8.37.14 AM
MN News

Unbuckled toddler barrels into trees on steep Duluth hillside

The mother turned around for a second and the car rolled away.