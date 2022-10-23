Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis.

The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m.

Police say the girl was inside the residence when they arrived, but it's unclear if she was inside or outside when she was struck by the gunfire.,

Medics rushed the child to a hospital and her current condition is unknown.

"MPD Homicide detectives responded due to the potential seriousness of the injuries given the age of the victim," police said in a release.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.