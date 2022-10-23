Skip to main content
Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A female toddler was shot on the South Side of Minneapolis Saturday night.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

A female toddler was shot on the South Side of Minneapolis Saturday night.

A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. 

The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. 

Police say the girl was inside the residence when they arrived, but it's unclear if she was inside or outside when she was struck by the gunfire., 

Medics rushed the child to a hospital and her current condition is unknown. 

"MPD Homicide detectives responded due to the potential seriousness of the injuries given the age of the victim," police said in a release. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A female toddler was shot on the South Side of Minneapolis Saturday night.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota

Renowned meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer is targeting southwest Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Would-be thieves scared off by homeowner, escape after police pursuit

The incident started in Corcoran, with the pursuit continuing all the way to Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-10-22 at 11.07.18 AM
MN News

Police seek to ID men on computer of St. John's student missing since 2002

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office released photos they say are connected to the disappearance of Joshua Guimond.

mike freeman
MN News

Hennepin Co. Attorney: I won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state

Freeman announced the new police Friday alongside other leaders.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 7.12.39 AM
MN News

Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified

The 39-year-old from Crystal is the confirmed victim.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 9.06.25 AM
MN News

NTSB releases more details about Hermantown plane crash that killed 3

The trio were on their way back to the Twin Cities from a wedding in Duluth earlier that day.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Former MN sheriff faces multiple felonies in disturbing sex crime case

Richard Duncan was elected sheriff in 2010 and resigned while under investigation in 2018.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after 'Midwest Predator Catchers' Grindr sting

One of the group members was arrested for assault during the ensuing confrontation.

image
MN Shopping

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

The sustainable shoe brand's first Minnesota store is open.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 1.51.27 PM
MN Coronavirus

Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak

The outbreak is now subsiding.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to protesters over police brutality

The claims date back to protests following George Floyd's and Winston Smith's killings.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 10.16.08 AM
MN News

Man critical after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South.

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for the father's arrest.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.