Tom Emmer put on spot over Pelosi tweet, 2020 elections on 'Face the Nation'

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer was confronted on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday over his 2020 election beliefs and a video he posted on social media days before the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at the couple's California home.

The Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee denied he ever "sowed doubts about the election," even though he signed an amicus brief to overturn the election result in favor of former President Donald Trump. He also deflected attention away from his tweet regarding Nancy Pelosi.

The tweet in question shows Emmer firing a semi-automatic rifle, saying he "enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights" during a visit to Arizona with a hashtag "fire [Nancy] Pelosi."

It was posted two days before Paul Pelosi was seriously injured after being attacked with a hammer by a man who reportedly yelled "Where is Nancy?" prior to the assault.

An official motive has not yet been determined in the case by the San Francisco Police Department, but the suspect reportedly has a history of posting about Qanon and other right-wing conspiracy theories.

Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan pushed Emmer on the rising extremism of political rhetoric and how it is in some cases leading to real-life threats and violence, questioning why he would post a video in which he's firing a gun along with the hashtag #firePelosi.

But Emmer, who is leading the effort to recapture the Republican majority in the U.S. House, responded by claiming it was just a tweet about "something I had just done."

"It's interesting Margaret that we're talking about this when a couple years back when a [Sen.] Bernie Sanders supporter shot [Rep.] Steve Scalise. I never heard you or anyone else in the media trying to blame Democrats for what happened," Emmer said, adding that the shooting was never equated to "Democrat rhetoric."

Brennan pushed back on Emmer, noting there was "extensive coverage" of the 2017 event Emmer referred to. Sanders at the time denounced the act of violence, saying "violence of any kind is unacceptable." Scalise was among those practicing for a Congressional Baseball Game when 66-year-old James Hodgkinson opened fire at them, wounding Scalise and others.

In response if he denounces any form of attacks, Emmer said "absolutely."

"There should be no attacks, period. There should be no violence in our society. Again, whether it's political or otherwise, there's no place for it in a civilized society," he said.

Emmer was also asked about his efforts to raise questions over the integrity of America's elections, with Emmer at one point claiming he had "never sowed doubts about the [2020] election," and said he is not an "election denier."

Brennan pointed out that Emmer was among the Republicans who signed the amicus brief from Texas asking the Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which were won by Biden.

"All the [amicus brief] said was that we need to reaffirm that state legislatures make their election laws, so as we go forward, once we're out of COVID we have to go back to that," he said, denying he ever had doubt in the election results that declared President Joe Biden the winner.

The amicus brief argued that mail-in voting rules set in the four battleground states were unconstitutional, following efforts to make it easier to vote by mail during the COVID pandemic.

The lawsuit concerned only the states that ultimately proved crucial in handing Biden victory, and not other states where mail-in voting was made easier for COVID-19.

It was signed by 126 Republican House members in December 2020. Besides Emmer, two other Minnesota GOP House members including the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn (1st District) and Pete Stauber (8th District) also joined the list.

Despite Emmer's protestations to the contrary, the brief – which was described by one legal expert cited in Forbes as "legally incoherent" and "factually untethered" – represented a genuine attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in those four states, and one which was ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court.

The incumbent Emmer is running against Democrat Jeanne Hendricks to represent the state's 6th Congressional District.

You can watch the full interview here or below.