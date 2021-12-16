Tornado confirmed in southeast Minnesota; early damage reports

A confirmed tornado was reported in Eyota, Plainview and Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

It's unclear at this point if it was one or multiple tornadoes, but the first confirmation came at 7:59 p.m. in Eyota, followed by a confirmation at 8:05 p.m. in Plainview and then 8:18 p.m. in Wabasha. All three towns are lined up in the southwest to northeast direction the tornado-producing storm was moving.

After the twister was confirmed in Eyota at 7:59 p.m., a message in the tornado warning said, "At 805 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Plainview, or 15 miles southwest of Wabasha, moving northeast at 70 mph." That was followed by the warning in Wabasha, which read a "confirmed tornado was located over Wabasha, moving northeast at 75 mph."

Early storm reports say a car was moved by strong winds in Eyota, power poles and trees were downed in Freeborn County, in addition to power outages and a semi blown over in the Winona area. There are also reports of trees down in Prior Lake and Elko New Market in the south metro.

At this point, it goes down in history as the first confirmed tornado in December in Minnesota history. The previous latest tornado on record touched down east of Maple Plain on Nov. 16, 1931.

The were numerous tornado warnings issued in the Rochester area Wednesday night, which was in the heart of a rare December moderate risk (Level 4 of 5) issued earlier in the day by the Storm Prediction Center.

The tornado watch has expired in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota as the storms have moved on to the east.