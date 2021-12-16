Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Tornado confirmed in southeast Minnesota; early damage reports
Publish date:

Tornado confirmed in southeast Minnesota; early damage reports

At least three towns had confirmed tornado warnings.
Author:

Axel Rouvin, Flickr

At least three towns had confirmed tornado warnings.

A confirmed tornado was reported in Eyota, Plainview and Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. 

It's unclear at this point if it was one or multiple tornadoes, but the first confirmation came at 7:59 p.m. in Eyota, followed by a confirmation at 8:05 p.m. in Plainview and then 8:18 p.m. in Wabasha. All three towns are lined up in the southwest to northeast direction the tornado-producing storm was moving. 

After the twister was confirmed in Eyota at 7:59 p.m., a message in the tornado warning said, "At 805 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Plainview, or 15 miles southwest of Wabasha, moving northeast at 70 mph." That was followed by the warning in Wabasha, which read a "confirmed tornado was located over Wabasha, moving northeast at 75 mph."

Early storm reports say a car was moved by strong winds in Eyota, power poles and trees were downed in Freeborn County, in addition to power outages and a semi blown over in the Winona area. There are also reports of trees down in Prior Lake and Elko New Market in the south metro. 

At this point, it goes down in history as the first confirmed tornado in December in Minnesota history. The previous latest tornado on record touched down east of Maple Plain on Nov. 16, 1931. 

The were numerous tornado warnings issued in the Rochester area Wednesday night, which was in the heart of a rare December moderate risk (Level 4 of 5) issued earlier in the day by the Storm Prediction Center. 

The tornado watch has expired in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota as the storms have moved on to the east. 

Next Up

lightning
MN News

Tornado confirmed in southeast Minnesota; early damage reports

At least three towns had confirmed tornado warnings.

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN Weather

Tornado watch expanded to include Twin Cities, Rochester

Several tornadoes are likely and winds could gust up to 90 mph.

unsplash evening utility lines electricity
MN News

Xcel Energy to MN customers: Prepare for potential power outages

A historic December storm could bring damaging wind gusts, tornadoes.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway

Another child and an adult woman were also injured in the Wednesday morning collision.

duluth police
MN News

Charges: Former Duluth man sexually assaulted teen in 2003

DNA led to the charges after nearly 20 years.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.

blood donor hospital makelessnoise flickr
MN News

'Severe' blood shortage has MN health care system worried

The blood supply in the U.S. has reaching worrying levels.

andover missing teen 1 - crop
MN News

Girl, 15, left Twin Cities home Wednesday morning, hasn't been seen since

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the teenager.

minneapolis boat show
Minnesota Life

Popular Minneapolis Boat Show returns in January

It's the longest-running boat show in the region.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

How rare is a December tornado in Minnesota?

The latest confirmed tornado in the state was a mid-November twister.

Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 9.31.48 AM
MN News

Man gets 5 years in prison for cyberstalking former college classmate

Charges say he harassed, intimidated and threatened the woman for three years.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 15

Minnesota has surpassed 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Related

Screen Shot 2018-09-21 at 6.49.28 AM
MN Weather

Labor Day storms leave behind damage reports across Minnesota

A tornado was confirmed on radar between St. Bonifacius and Maple Plain.

MN Weather

Confirmed 'large and dangerous tornado' hits southeast Minnesota

Small hail and gusty winds were originally forecast as possibilities, but not tornadoes.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

At least 8 tornadoes reportedly touched down south of the Twin Cities

The weather service will conduct surveys to confirm possible tornado touchdowns.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
MN Weather

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

tornado
MN Weather

5 tornadoes confirmed from Friday's storms, including 1 in Crystal

More tornadoes could be confirmed as damage surveys continue.

MN Weather

Sheriff: At least 3 tornadoes may have touched down in Fillmore County

The storms spun up tornadoes that went through the southern Minnesota county on Monday.

storm damage
MN Weather

Several tornadoes, 3-inch hail reported from severe storms Tuesday

Areas around Mankato were hit pretty hard.

Screen Shot 2019-06-07 at 9.08.36 AM
MN Weather

Tornado touched down in Rochester, damage survey confirms

With winds up to 107 mph, it was a strong EF-1 tornado.