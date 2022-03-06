Skip to main content
Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

Credit: Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

The storm system that delivered rain, a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to Minnesota also spawned severe storms in Iowa, including a powerful tornado that wrought destruction just outside of Des Moines. 

The town of Winterset, located just southwest of Des Moines in Madison County, was hit hard by a violent tornado. At least two people were killed in the tornado, according to WHO 13 News

Madison County Emergency Management announced Saturday at about 7 p.m. that the public needs to avoid impacted areas to allow emergency responders room to work, noting that search and rescue operations were ongoing. 

"When they say a tornado sounds like a freight train, it really is true!" said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney, who shared video and photos of the storm with Bring Me The News. 

Tunney estimates that the tornado was about a mile from her as she took video of it from her house in Winterset, describing it to Bring Me The News as wide tornado.

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it. Then I saw [someone's post] of how big it was," she said, noting that the damage path through Winterset is only about a quarter mile from her home. 

It remains to be seen how powerful the tornado was, but damage just south of Winterset was extreme, with a short video from George Ilstrup showing an area that is completely devastated, with trees snapped and twisted with debris, along with a car flipped upside down. 

"I think it's more about helping those in need now," said Tunney. "That is what we will be focusing on. So many people lost their homes."

This is a developing story. 

Winterset storm photos

275283362_5267737899903571_2283649925478788964_n
6
Gallery
6 Images

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.28.39 PM
MN News

Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by car after his dog was hit by another car

The victim was attempting to pull the dog from the road at the time.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers considering four teams for 2022

"If Rodgers chooses [to be traded[, the deals will fall into place quickly."

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Officer injured when driver of stolen vehicle rammed squad car

The suspects were later arrested and booked on multiple charges.

QBClass
MN Vikings

The 'weak' QB class is making their case at the NFL Combine

As the Combine played out, the quarterbacks started to make their case as a better-than-weak class.

freezing rain
MN Weather

Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

Precipitation will move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt without Ant, rout Thunder

While Anthony Edwards rests his knee, the Timberwolves offense doesn't miss a beat.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

St. Paul police investigating shooting death in Frogtown neighborhood

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Minneapolis Parks to ramp up youth programs if local teachers go on strike

They're extending hours and activities at 10 recreation centers around the city.

pexels car driving
Home and Garden

6 ways to use less gas and save money — even while driving

Believe it or not, driving the speed limit will help.

Related

MN News

Large tornado causes catastrophic damage in Marshalltown, Iowa

The Iowa town has suffered major damage from a large tornado.

Dalton tornado damage
MN News

Extreme damage from deadly tornado in west-central Minnesota

One person was killed during the Wednesday tornado.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 9.13.40 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Deadly MN tornado featured on cover of upcoming movie '13 Minutes'

We talked to the Minnesota storm chaser who witnessed the storm.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 people found dead in vehicle in Brooklyn Park

Police do not expect foul play, but didn't indicate how the two people may have died.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.

Dalton tornado
MN News

Fundraiser for family of young man killed in Minnesota tornado

The victim was working in a shop when the tornado hit, according to the GoFundMe.

Hartland storm damage
MN News

Storm damage reports in MN: Small town rocked by possible tornado

Numerous towns in southeastern Minnesota were slammed by damaging storms.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

At least 8 tornadoes reportedly touched down south of the Twin Cities

The weather service will conduct surveys to confirm possible tornado touchdowns.