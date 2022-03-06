Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

The storm system that delivered rain, a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to Minnesota also spawned severe storms in Iowa, including a powerful tornado that wrought destruction just outside of Des Moines.

The town of Winterset, located just southwest of Des Moines in Madison County, was hit hard by a violent tornado. At least two people were killed in the tornado, according to WHO 13 News.

Madison County Emergency Management announced Saturday at about 7 p.m. that the public needs to avoid impacted areas to allow emergency responders room to work, noting that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

"When they say a tornado sounds like a freight train, it really is true!" said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney, who shared video and photos of the storm with Bring Me The News.

Tunney estimates that the tornado was about a mile from her as she took video of it from her house in Winterset, describing it to Bring Me The News as wide tornado.

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it. Then I saw [someone's post] of how big it was," she said, noting that the damage path through Winterset is only about a quarter mile from her home.

It remains to be seen how powerful the tornado was, but damage just south of Winterset was extreme, with a short video from George Ilstrup showing an area that is completely devastated, with trees snapped and twisted with debris, along with a car flipped upside down.

"I think it's more about helping those in need now," said Tunney. "That is what we will be focusing on. So many people lost their homes."

