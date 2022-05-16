Skip to main content
Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

The Minnesota State Patrol is trying to find the driver who fled on Interstate 35 after striking two men who were attempting to tow a broken down vehicle overnight south of the Twin Cities.

The hit-and-run happened at about 1:53 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near mile post 74 in Rice County, with the State Patrol reporting that the driver of a 2006 Lincoln MKZ struck two tow truck operators who were working in the left lane to move a vehicle from the center median. 

Both victims suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. A 39-year-old Faribault man was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, while a 23-year-old Faribault man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. 

"The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound from the scene," the State Patrol crash report says, noting that the black Lincoln will have damage on the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to call 507-285-7409. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Walz, DFL, GOP reach agreement on state surplus spending

The framework deal includes spending on education, health care, human services and public safety, as well as tax cuts.

Harriet Island flooding, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul to close road in anticipation of Mississippi River flooding

River levels are expected to rise through the week.

Michael Davis
MN News

Former Mormon church leader convicted of sexually assaulting boy, 13

It emerged that the church leader was a registered sex offender.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Lost 1-year-old reunited with parents in Brooklyn Park

The girl was found by a concerned citizen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-12-27 at 8.33.49 AM
MN News

For 2nd time, Minnesota farm devastated by deadly fire

Around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed when a barn caught fire on Friday.

ambulance
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes, killing innocent driver in Brooklyn Park

The suspect fled police in Osseo and was going south on County Road 81.

1497 S Ferry St, Anoka, MN 55303, United States - August 2021
MN News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River

The individual's name has not yet been released.

Northtown Mall Carnival
MN News

Around 100 kids run from carnival fight into Northtown Mall

Police say a large fight was happening on the ferris wheel before kids fled into the mall.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Both men died at the scene.

storm
MN Weather

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

Monday-Wednesday should be fantastic weather in Minnesota.

Related

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed child

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 7.28.15 AM
MN News

Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

He crashed going the wrong way on I-35 in Burnsville, then ran and was struck by multiple vehicles.

Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 1.50.51 PM
MN News

Video: Tow truck driver hit by vehicles on icy Minnesota freeway

The incident was caught on camera by MnDOT.

state patrol
MN News

Minnesota state trooper injured at crash scene on I-35

The trooper was in his squad when another vehicle struck.

Austin Grosman
MN News

20-year-old fatally struck after wrong-way crash on I-35 is identified

The 20-year-old Mankato man allegedly ran into oncoming traffic after causing a wrong-way crash in Burnsville.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 8.15.21 AM
MN News

Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking on shoulder in Maplewood

The victim was rushed to Regions Hospital after being struck around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.