Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The Minnesota State Patrol is trying to find the driver who fled on Interstate 35 after striking two men who were attempting to tow a broken down vehicle overnight south of the Twin Cities.

The hit-and-run happened at about 1:53 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near mile post 74 in Rice County, with the State Patrol reporting that the driver of a 2006 Lincoln MKZ struck two tow truck operators who were working in the left lane to move a vehicle from the center median.

Both victims suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. A 39-year-old Faribault man was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, while a 23-year-old Faribault man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

"The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound from the scene," the State Patrol crash report says, noting that the black Lincoln will have damage on the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to call 507-285-7409.