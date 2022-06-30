Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

A 67-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident near Willmar Wednesday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said they were sent to the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township just before 6 p.m. Once they arrived, they found the man pinned underneath a utility tractor.

Early investigation details suggest the tractor tipped over on the side of a creek embankment, landing on top of the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the victim's name is not being released at this time, as it allows them time to provide notification to his family.

The incident remains under investigation.