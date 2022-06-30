Skip to main content
Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

A 67-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident near Willmar Wednesday evening. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said they were sent to the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township just before 6 p.m. Once they arrived, they found the man pinned underneath a utility tractor. 

Early investigation details suggest the tractor tipped over on the side of a creek embankment, landing on top of the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the victim's name is not being released at this time, as it allows them time to provide notification to his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

Sloane Martin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sloane Martin teams with Mike Golic Jr. for college football broadcasts

Martin, 33, lives in Minnesota and continues to climb the sports broadcasting ladder.

Tom Barnard
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

Barnard says he's not retiring.

MSP airport
MN News

Delta pilots picket at MSP Airport amid mass issues in airline industry

The picket is one of several nationwide.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul plans to extend $500 payments to low-income families

The expansion would give more than 300 families a monthly payment of $500.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

Use of car seat in crash that killed child still under investigation

The mother of the child was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 4.53.56 PM
MN News

Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

Police say they've cleared the driver of any wrong-doing.

Delta
MN News

Report: Hundreds of Delta flights for holiday weekend don't have pilots

It could be a brutal travel weekend due to major staffing issues at Delta.

image
Minnesota Life

Animal Humane Society plans trailblazing new campus

Take a look inside the plans for a first-of-its-kind adoption center and animal care campus.

syphilis
MN Health

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

The Minnesota Department of Health says most of the cases are being discovered in the northern part of the state.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Airport police intercept 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud

Three were arrested following a police raid in St. Cloud.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 12.39.36 PM
MN Business

Kris Lindahl files trademark for 'iconic' arms out pose

"The pose has become iconic," Lindahl said.

Related

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with farm tractor in Chisago County

A 67-year-old Lindstrom man died in the crash.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Volunteer firefighter identified as man killed during Thursday storms

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 63-year-old Ryan Erickson died when a grain bin fell on him.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in collision involving semi, farm tractor on Hwy. 169

The driver of the farm tractor died in the collision.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 32, killed in tractor incident in central Minnesota

The accident happened last Friday in Melrose Township.

motorcycle
MN News

Couple killed in freak motorcycle crash involving tractor

The crash happened about 40 miles southwest of Eden Prairie.

ambulance
MN News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Catholic
MN News

Charges: Minnesota man drove tractor into church, fell asleep on altar

He's been charged with two felonies.