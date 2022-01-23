Video: Tow truck driver hit by vehicles on icy Minnesota freeway

Skip to main content
Traffic camera shows tow truck driver hit by vehicles on icy Minnesota freeway

The incident was caught on camera by MnDOT.

A tow truck driver who was assisting a motorist on the side of Interstate 35E in Eagan was injured when another driver lost control and crashed Sunday morning. 

The moment of impact was captured by a MnDOT traffic camera and shared to social media by @SafetyAlertsMN, which noted that the temperature at the time of the crash was four below zero. 

The crash happened on I-35E at Diffley Road in Eagan. The freeway was partially covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash. 

According to the dispatch audio in the clip, the two truck driver had just pulled the white van out of the ditch before the second vehicle spun out and slammed into the rear of the van as the tow driver was standing near the van's driver-side window. 

The tow driver, whose injuries are unknown, was able to walk with assistance to a responding State Patrol trooper's vehicle. 

@SafetyAlertsMN shared the video to raise awareness about cold weather driver and safety around the scene of a crash. 

Road conditions around the state could be slick again Sunday night and Monday as more snow is expected, in addition to very cold temps. 

