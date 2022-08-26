Traffic headache expected on I-94 in St. Cloud till mid-October

Construction will briefly reduce I-94 to one-lane traffic in both directions near St. Cloud until mid-October.

Beginning Aug. 31, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said to expect "head-to-head traffic" with reduced speeds in each direction. It's expected to last through mid-October, according to a release.

MnDOT says construction will be carried out on bridges that extend over a former rail line between Hwy. 23 and County Road 138.

Construction crews will work on the eastbound bridge first followed by the westbound side. Drivers should expect an active, 24/7 work zone with bumper-to-bumper traffic, speeds reduced to 60 mph, sudden stops or delays during busy times and lane shifts.

When mid-October rolls around, drivers will also experience some lane closures as the construction work is wrapped up.

According to MnDOT, the total cost for the construction project is $3.4 million.

The department also noted that future plans for the former rail line underneath the bridges may become a multi-use trail down the road.

For more information on the project, click here.