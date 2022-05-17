Trails reopen as waters subside, but bridges damaged at Tettegouche State Park

The Baptism River at Tettegouche State Park on Tuesday, May 17. Photo by Kurt Mead.

Raging flood waters on the Baptism River in Silver Bay began to calm over the weekend, allowing trails to re-open at Tettegouche State Park.

Water levels on the river have dropped about six to eight feet since Friday, according to Kurt Mead, a naturalist at the park on the North Shore.

Trails are accessible again throughout the park, Mead said, although some areas are still partially washed out.

It'll be a longer wait for visitors hoping to again cross the Superior Hiking Trail bridges at Tettegouche and the George Crosby Manitou State Park.

Both bridges were overtaken by flood waters and heavily battered.

On Tuesday, the suspension bridge cables at Tettegouche were still holding up as waters levels subsided underneath.

The bridges at Lutsen Resort were significantly damaged by the record run-off and heavy debris carried into Lake Superior this month.

The iconic red-cover bridges cross over the Temperance River.

Mead walked to Cascade Falls on Tuesday and said it's important for visitors to continue using caution as trails become accessible again.

"It's really fast, really cold water and it's higher than normal even though it has come down," he said. "We just want to make sure people stay very, very safe around the river."