Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Train carrying ethanol derails in southern Minnesota
Publish date:

Train carrying ethanol derails in southern Minnesota

The State Fire Marshal has sent in experts to help with the situation.
Author:

Credit: Fairmont Police Department

A train derailed on the northwest side of Fairmont in far southern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the train went off the tracks near the Martin County Fairgrounds at the corner of County Road 26 and 190th Avenue. 

"Please plan for delays and AVOID THIS AREA for your safety," the sheriff's office announced on Facebook. 

The train was transporting ethanol, according to authorities. The State Fire Marshal has sent two fire service specialists to help local authorities deal with the situation. 

The City of Fairmont said the derailment occurred around 2:40 p.m. and four cars overturned. Multiple reports, citing local authorities, say eight additional train cars derailed. 

No injuries were reported. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 7.08.20 PM
MN News

Train carrying ethanol derails in southern Minnesota

The State Fire Marshal has sent in experts to help with the situation.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies a month after striking deer in Minnesota

The crash happened north of Mankato near the small town of Norseland.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

Authorities described the home as "completely destroyed."

Kotyza-Witthuhn screengrab
Minnesota Life

Watch: MN lawmaker 'attacked' by giggling child during live hearing

This has to be the most adorable moment ever from a Commerce Finance and Policy Committee hearing, right?

Sloane Martin
MN Music and Radio

Sloane Martin leaving WCCO Radio for bigger role with Big Ten Network

Martin has been a staple at WCCO Radio since Election Day 2016.

Flickr - Xcel Energy truck - Tony Webster
MN News

Xcel Energy wants to raise MN customers' electricity rates

If approved, rates go up by an average of $18.50 a month for customers.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

Charges: Driver in fatal hit-and-run said he thought he hit dog or sign

The crash killed a 56-year-old Blaine woman who had been out walking her dog.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's plan to vaccinate kids 5-11 against COVID-19

The plan includes hosting vaccination clinics at schools across the state.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

12-year-old Twin Cities boy has been missing for 4 days

Police are asking for the public's help locating the child,

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 27

The latest from MDH.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 7.54.26 AM
MN News

Train derails while passing by lake in Albert Lea

The Union Pacific train derailed Saturday afternoon.

train derailment Douglas County 3-1-19
MN News

Canadian Pacific train derails in west-central Minnesota

The derailment happened north of Alexandria near the town of Carlos.

Screen Shot 2021-03-09 at 8.17.36 PM
MN News

Plymouth train derailment cleanup will last into the summer

The timeline has been revealed by the city, with the size of the derailment causing complications.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 9.41.43 AM
MN News

Derailed train in Plymouth was carrying molten sulfur

No unusual air quality readings have been reported in the area.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Man killed in vehicle-train collision in Minnesota

The 60-year-old died at the scene just before 9 a.m.

MN News

Coal train derails in northern Minnesota

It happened on Saturday morning.

20001271.2
MN News

Semi-trailer hauling propane hit by train in southern Minnesota

Propane is leaking from the tanker.

train car BNSF, grain hopper
MN News

Woman fatally struck by train in west-central Minnesota

The woman's identity has not been released.