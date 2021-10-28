Train carrying ethanol derails in southern Minnesota

A train derailed on the northwest side of Fairmont in far southern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the train went off the tracks near the Martin County Fairgrounds at the corner of County Road 26 and 190th Avenue.

"Please plan for delays and AVOID THIS AREA for your safety," the sheriff's office announced on Facebook.

The train was transporting ethanol, according to authorities. The State Fire Marshal has sent two fire service specialists to help local authorities deal with the situation.

The City of Fairmont said the derailment occurred around 2:40 p.m. and four cars overturned. Multiple reports, citing local authorities, say eight additional train cars derailed.

No injuries were reported.