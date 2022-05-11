Training storms dump big rain totals on southeast Minnesota

Very heavy thunderstorms caused street flooding in Owatonna and surrounding areas of southeastern Minnesota, where storms are repeatedly moving over the same locations.

A storm report out of Waseca at 8 a.m. showed 3.2 inches of rain, while radar estimates show even higher totals possible along a stretch from Waseca to Pine Island.

The radar estimates above show up to 8 inches in some locations, though meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says those totals are probably contaminated by hailstones. He does say that 3-5 inches in that area is definitely possible.

Storms are also producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and isolated hail. There was a report of 2-inch diameter hail in Pine Island around 9 a.m.

More strong and severe storms are expected with another round of activity Wednesday afternoon and evening. While tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, there will again be a threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.

"Widespread 1" to 2" rainfall amounts seem probable from southern MN into areas near/just north of the Twin Cities and into northwest Wisconsin. If storms end up training repeatedly over a few locations then isolated amounts of 3" or 4" would not be out of the question," says the National Weather Service.

Here's how much rain the NAM 3KM model is predicting the rest of the day into early Thursday morning.