Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm

Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between.

Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42 delays at MSP Airport, as of 8 a.m., according to the airport's website.

FlightStats shows an "excessive" delay status Wednesday morning at the airport.

Tuesday night saw a Delta plane flying in from Los Cabos, Mexico that slid off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. due to the slick conditions at MSP. A ground stop was issued for all runways just after 7 p.m. and lasted for about three hours, causing numerous flights to reroute.

Snowy, icy roads, power outages

Travel on the ground in Minnesota isn't faring any better Wednesday. MN 511 shows western and southeastern Minnesota with icy road conditions, with the northern and southwestern part of the state seeing roads covered in snow.

In the Twin Cities metro, the morning commute is littered with crashes and spinouts.

Traffic conditions as of 7:45 a.m. MN 511

Car stalled on I-35 Wednesday morning. Courtesy of MN 511.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned motorists about slick spots, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

"MnDOT crews are hard at work clearing highways — be sure to give them room," MnDOT said.

The Minnesota State Patrol tallied 69 crashes and 151 spinouts from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Four of those incidents involved injuries but none were reported as serious or fatal. In addition, three jackknifed semis were reported.

Some power outages have been reported in the state, with Minnesota Power confirming outages in Chisholm and Willow River while there are also outages in Dakota County in the south metro and Olmsted County, which is home to Rochester and the Mayo Clinic.

More snow is expected to fall steady through Wednesday night, with the National Weather Service expecting another 2-5" to in much the state.

