Skip to main content
Tree crashes onto homes in Bloomington on blustery afternoon

Tree crashes onto homes in Bloomington on blustery afternoon

Power was knocked out to multiple homes in the area.

Bloomington Fire

Power was knocked out to multiple homes in the area.

Windy conditions in the Twin Cities on Monday felled a large tree in Bloomington, which then landed on two nearby homes.

The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the incident Monday afternoon in the 9600 block of Portland and Oakland Avenues.

The department says two homes sustained "significant structural damage" as a result, with damage also caused to a power pole and power lines.

This in turn required repairs by Xcel Energy, with "numerous" homes left without power.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

It's been a busy few days for the Bloomington Fire Department. On Sunday night it was called to a basement fire that had been caused when a large branch was blown from a tree, taking down power lines.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 8.47.23 PM
MN News

Tree crashes onto homes in Bloomington on blustery afternoon

Power was knocked out to multiple homes in the area.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Union Depot in St. Paul to host Harry Potter movie night

Butter beer will be flowing.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'

Camera crews are expected to join the agency on Friday and Saturday nights.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

New court documents detail the incident.

CartierAlexanderMug
MN News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

The man was arrested last week and had a rifle on him.

flickr jernej furman covid home test
MN Coronavirus

Government will stop providing free at-home COVID tests on Friday

The government is pausing the tests due to a lack of funding

LindseyandLindaVonn
MN Sports

Lindy Lund, mother of Lindsey Vonn, dies after battle with ALS

Lindsey said her mom was "a shining light that will never fade."

Federal court house
MN News

'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

The Victorian mansion can be found on historic Summit Avenue.

THC vendor outside Minnesota State Fair
MN Shopping

THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair

Sales didn't make it inside the fairgrounds in 2022 but many in the industry hope 2023 is their year.

image
MN News

Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak

The collision occurred Friday morning.

Related

Rosaleia Shelton
MN News

Appeal to find 19-year-old missing from Bloomington

The teen left her home on Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-07-24 at 7.43.16 AM
MN Weather

Storms bring destruction to Ely Blueberry/Arts Festival, forces cancellation

The event got underway on Friday, but has been canceled due to the storm damage.

Cherry picker boom truck
MN News

Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.

bloomington 22
MN Property

Gallery: Tudor-style home in Bloomington overlooks Minnesota River valley

The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 4.36.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

Its two other Twin Cities locations will remain open.

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

TopLine Federal Credit Union
MN News

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.