Tree crashes onto homes in Bloomington on blustery afternoon

Windy conditions in the Twin Cities on Monday felled a large tree in Bloomington, which then landed on two nearby homes.

The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the incident Monday afternoon in the 9600 block of Portland and Oakland Avenues.

The department says two homes sustained "significant structural damage" as a result, with damage also caused to a power pole and power lines.

This in turn required repairs by Xcel Energy, with "numerous" homes left without power.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

It's been a busy few days for the Bloomington Fire Department. On Sunday night it was called to a basement fire that had been caused when a large branch was blown from a tree, taking down power lines.