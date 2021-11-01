A tree fell off a steep embankment and struck a motorcyclist as he was traveling along a southeastern Minnesota highway over the weekend.

A 59-year-old man from Dodge Center was out on a Harley Davidson Saturday afternoon, with a 50-year-old woman passenger also along for the ride, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

They were heading westbound on Highway 60 and Wabasha County Road 32, about six miles west of Wabasha, around 3:40 p.m. when the crash occurred.

A tree fell from the embankment, which State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson told Bring Me The News is a steeper bluff. It then struck the motorcycle, causing a wreck.

Christianson said the crash report isn't complete as of Monday morning, so they don't have all the details, but added that the motorcyclist did see the tree fall and did have a moment to react. He managed to brake at least a little bit before impact.

According to Christianson, it's not uncommon for objects such as trees or boulders to tumble from the area's bluffs and on to the roadways.

The driver was taken to a Wabasha hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was not injured. Neither were wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol's report.

Christianson did not have an update on the driver's condition as of Monday morning.