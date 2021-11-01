Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist traveling on Minnesota highway
Publish date:

Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist traveling on Minnesota highway

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Author:

Google Street View

A tree fell off a steep embankment and struck a motorcyclist as he was traveling along a southeastern Minnesota highway over the weekend.

A 59-year-old man from Dodge Center was out on a Harley Davidson Saturday afternoon, with a 50-year-old woman passenger also along for the ride, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

They were heading westbound on Highway 60 and Wabasha County Road 32, about six miles west of Wabasha, around 3:40 p.m. when the crash occurred.

A tree fell from the embankment, which State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson told Bring Me The News is a steeper bluff. It then struck the motorcycle, causing a wreck.

Christianson said the crash report isn't complete as of Monday morning, so they don't have all the details, but added that the motorcyclist did see the tree fall and did have a moment to react. He managed to brake at least a little bit before impact.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

According to Christianson, it's not uncommon for objects such as trees or boulders to tumble from the area's bluffs and on to the roadways. 

The driver was taken to a Wabasha hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was not injured. Neither were wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol's report.

Christianson did not have an update on the driver's condition as of Monday morning.

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.

Speed limit
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The City of Minneapolis last year lowered the speed limit on city streets to 20 mph.

police lights
MN News

'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-09-25 at 8.28.11 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 169 in Hopkins

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

MN man killed after 2 pickups crash into ditch near Little Falls

The driver of one vehicle turned left onto a highway in front of the other, the State Patrol said.

Police lights
MN News

Bloomington woman dies in crash on southwest Twin Cities highway

The collision happened just south of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.

MN News

Minivan turning off Highway 65 fatally strikes motorcyclist

The crash happened Friday afternoon near Mora.

Lowry Hill Tunnel
MN News

Driver thrown from vehicle in crash just outside Lowry Hill Tunnel

The State Patrol says she lost control of the vehicle on the subsequent curve.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-94 near Fergus Falls

Few details have been released about the crash.

motorcycle
MN News

Three motorcyclists injured in Red Wing crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of Aspen Avenue and Highway 61.