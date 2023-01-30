Tributes to 15-year-old girl killed in Burnsville crash

Tributes have been paid to the 15-year-old girl who died in a crash in Burnsville last week.

Brilly Karen Cabrera Carchi died from multiple force injuries sustained in a crash near the intersection of Portland Avenue and E. Burnsville Parkway at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Burnsville police say a 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel when he struck a tree in the median of the road, with Carchi a passenger in the vehicle.

Carchi was a student of Burnsville High School, and her sister Andrea has launched a fundraiser to help the family with funeral costs.

Andrea said she doesn't believe "our family will ever be full again."

"The light of our lives, the one that brought us together, my beautiful princess, will never be here with us again. It’s been impossible to wrap our minds around the fact she will never have her driver’s license, we will never see her graduate," she wrote on GoFundMe.

"She was turning 16 in March. We were planning to spoil her then. And just like that, our world stopped," she added.

"We still can’t believe she’s gone. A hole forever in our hearts."

As of Monday, the fundraiser has raised over $7,600 of its initial $6,000 goal.

The driver, who attends Burnsville Alternative High School, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A police investigation is ongoing.