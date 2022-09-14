Tributes to mother who died after being hit by driver in crosswalk

Skip to main content
Tributes to mother who died after being struck by driver while in crosswalk

Jenni Johnson died Sept. 3.

Jenni Johnson and her family. Picture: GoFundMe

A Lakeville woman who died this month after being struck by a driver in a crosswalk near her home is remembered as a fiercely loving mother to her three boys. 

Jenni Johnson, 46, died on Sept. 3, five days after the collision at 175th Street West and Honeysuckle Avenue. Her funeral was held this past Saturday.

In a post on her Caring Bridge page, it says Johnson "slipped away peacefully and pain free surrounded by loved ones" at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. 

"Jenni was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother auntie and friend. She loved her family fiercely and was a devoted friend to so many,"  a Sept. 4 Caring Bridge post reads. "To know her was to love her. She touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed."

According to her online obituary, Johnson grew up with three siblings on Longfellow Avenue in South Minneapolis and moved to Eagan in ninth grade. 

After graduating from Eagan High School, Johnson earned her degree in interior design from Mankato State University. At the time of her death she ran her own business: Jennifer Johnson Interior Design, which she launched in 2012 after previously working at Ethan Allen and Gabberts.

She married husband Jeremy in 2000 and had three sons together.

"Jenni was blessed and proud to be a 'boy mom'," her obituary reads. "Being the mother to these three boys, whom she loved fiercely, was her greatest joy." 

"She loved being outdoors and in the sunshine, and running was a way of life," it adds.

It's been reported that the SUV driver who hit Johnson stopped at the scene and was cooperative with police. There has been no update from police regarding the investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Johnson's family has so far raised more than $55,000. You can find it here.

