Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

November 17, 2021
Tributes to U of M student, 19, who died at fraternity house in St. Paul
Updated:
Original:

Tributes to U of M student, 19, who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.
Author:

Alpha Gamma Rho

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

A 19-year-old man died at his fraternity house in St. Paul last week, with authorities awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Karson Kent Janssen died at the Alpha Gamma Rho house last Thursday, Nov. 11, with the fraternity's Lambda Chapter sharing a link to his obituary, and describing him as a "tremendous friend, son, brother, and AGR man."

St. Paul Police Department says that his death is currently an open investigation until the results of an autopsy are in, but they say there is no sign of foul play.

A relative of Janssen's on Facebook said that he died from an "undetected medical condition," though again this has yet to be confirmed.

"Still trying to comprehend how a perfect 19 year old can be gone in an instant from this Earth," the same relative posted. "He will be within us forever. The world lost a bright light."

Originally from Sherburn, Minnesota, the sophomore was studying agricultural communications and marketing, while minoring in sports management, at the time of his death.

"Karson was the light in any room. Always there to offer a smirk, crack a joke or lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor," his obituary reads.

"He had a great sense of style and took pride in this. Karson was a confident young man and oh so kind. He loved the water, the sunshine, the outdoors, and country music. He had a strong faith and enjoyed attending church. He always had a smile on his face. He was a great son, a loving brother, and an incredible friend to all."

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Trimont.

