Triple-fatal crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday.

According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.

Three people in the SUV died at the scene and have been identified as:

Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summit, Missouri

Carol Ecker, 64, of Kansas City, Missouri

Jonathan Ecker, 39, of Rosendale, Missouri

A 35-year-old woman from Elmo, Missouri, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Raymond, Minnesota, was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Saint John's Township, just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.