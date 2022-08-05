Triple-fatal crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Skip to main content
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Four people from Missouri were in a vehicle that collided with a semi.

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. 

According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m. 

Three people in the SUV died at the scene and have been identified as:

  • Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summit, Missouri
  • Carol Ecker, 64, of Kansas City, Missouri
  • Jonathan Ecker, 39, of Rosendale, Missouri

A 35-year-old woman from Elmo, Missouri, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Her current condition is unknown. 

The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Raymond, Minnesota, was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Saint John's Township, just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

