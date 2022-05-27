Skip to main content
Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver suffers medical issue

Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver suffers medical issue

No employees were struck by the pickup.

Lakes Area Police Department, Facebook

No employees were struck by the pickup.

A driver suffering an apparent medical issue crashed through the side of a NAPA Auto Parts store this week.

Lakes Area Police Department posted pictures on Thursday showing the aftermath of a black pickup truck crashing through a wall of the NAPA store at 30689 Lincoln Road in Lindstrom.

The 51-year-old driver "appears to have suffered a medical issue," police said, causing his truck smash through the side of the building.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 9.52.22 AM
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 9.52.16 AM

"Thankfully no employees were struck, and the 51 year old make driver is receiving medical attention," Lakes Area PD said.

There was however a fair amount of damage caused to the store.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 7.40.04 AM
MN News

Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver's medical issue

No employees were struck by the pickup.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School closed for day after threat

District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

White House names MN as location for federal test-to-treat COVID sites

Minnesota is one of only five states that will host the pilot project.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 5.52.06 AM
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora's first ever game ends with draw before sellout crowd

More than 5,200 came out to see the game.

Baby owl
MN News

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Commemorative street name for Prince approved in Minneapolis

The block next to the First Avenue nightclub will be named Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

3100 Bloomington Ave.
MN News

South Minneapolis tenants declare rent strike; allege unsafe conditions

A group of Powderhorn Park residents say they'll withhold May rent due to health and safety concerns.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 3.11.26 PM
MN News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

Police said there is no reason to be concerned for the safety of the rest of the student body at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School.

Related

8658 Dell Rd, Eden Prairie, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into child care center

No one outside of the vehicle was injured.

ambulance
MN News

Pickup driver killed in crash with semi truck in Anoka County

Police say the pickup driver crossed the centerline.

Screen Shot 2020-01-07 at 11.26.31 AM
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into Anoka commercial building

The crash closed down a lane on US 169 for several hours.

Freightliner tractor truck
MN News

Driver dies after entering construction zone, hitting tractor truck

The fatal collision happened Friday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 22, killed in crash west of Twin Cities

The victim was driving a Cadillac that was struck by a pickup.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into turning semi truck's trailer

It happened early Thursday about 14 miles outside of New Ulm.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.38.48 AM
MN News

Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

The dump truck driver was unharmed.