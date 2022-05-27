Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver's medical issue

A driver suffering an apparent medical issue crashed through the side of a NAPA Auto Parts store this week.

Lakes Area Police Department posted pictures on Thursday showing the aftermath of a black pickup truck crashing through a wall of the NAPA store at 30689 Lincoln Road in Lindstrom.

The 51-year-old driver "appears to have suffered a medical issue," police said, causing his truck smash through the side of the building.

"Thankfully no employees were struck, and the 51 year old make driver is receiving medical attention," Lakes Area PD said.

There was however a fair amount of damage caused to the store.