Truck falls through the ice on Lake Pepin

The driver was able to get out of the truck before deputies arrived.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office

Officials in Goodhue County are urging people to be careful on frozen lakes after a truck went through the ice on Lake Pepin Saturday morning.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the truck went through the ice near Methodist Beach at around 10:50 a.m.

Deputies already near the scene on the department’s airboat responded to the incident.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to get out of the truck before deputies arrived, and was uninjured

“This is yet another reminder that no ice is always ‘safe.’ Ice conditions can change within feet. Please be smart and be safe,” the department wrote on Facebook.

