Truck with MN license plates sought in Connecticut murder investigation

Truck with Minnesota license plates sought in Connecticut murder investigation

Connecticut State Police believe the truck is driven by a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Connecticut State Police are searching for a 1989 Ford truck with Minnesota license plate YBN8321 in connection with a homicide investigation. (Image courtesy of Connecticut State Police).

Authorities investigating a homicide in Chaplin, Connecticut are searching for a Ford truck with Minnesota license plates. 

The Connecticut State Police have identified Matthew Candler, 46, as a person of interest in the investigation. 

Matthew Candler (Courtesy of Connecticut State Police). 

Matthew Candler (Courtesy of Connecticut State Police). 

Police are searching for Candler and the 1989 Ford F-350 truck he's believed to be driving.  The truck holds Minnesota license plate YBN 8321, according to Connecticut State Police. 

The investigation in Chaplin launched yesterday morning when troopers responded to a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. 

Upon arrival, troopers found a man's body, according to investigators. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police detectives at 860-779-4900. 

