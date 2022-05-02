Truck with MN license plates sought in Connecticut murder investigation

Authorities investigating a homicide in Chaplin, Connecticut are searching for a Ford truck with Minnesota license plates.

The Connecticut State Police have identified Matthew Candler, 46, as a person of interest in the investigation.

Matthew Candler (Courtesy of Connecticut State Police).

Police are searching for Candler and the 1989 Ford F-350 truck he's believed to be driving. The truck holds Minnesota license plate YBN 8321, according to Connecticut State Police.

The investigation in Chaplin launched yesterday morning when troopers responded to a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, troopers found a man's body, according to investigators. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police detectives at 860-779-4900.