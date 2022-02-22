Skip to main content
Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35 near Albert Lea

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A Rosemount man died in a crash involving two semi-trucks Monday evening in southern Minnesota. 

The crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile post 15 just north of Albert Lea around 5:56 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The crash report says 64-year-old Bradley D. Oachs was driving a Kenworth semi southbound on the interstate when he collided with the trailer of a semi that jackknifed ahead of him in the southbound lanes. 

Oachs was pronounced dead after being taken to Albert Lea Hospital. 

The 34-year-old Minneapolis man and a passenger in the jackknifed semi were not injured. 

The State Patrol noted that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. 

