Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

A Rosemount man died in a crash involving two semi-trucks Monday evening in southern Minnesota.

The crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile post 15 just north of Albert Lea around 5:56 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says 64-year-old Bradley D. Oachs was driving a Kenworth semi southbound on the interstate when he collided with the trailer of a semi that jackknifed ahead of him in the southbound lanes.

Oachs was pronounced dead after being taken to Albert Lea Hospital.

The 34-year-old Minneapolis man and a passenger in the jackknifed semi were not injured.

The State Patrol noted that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.