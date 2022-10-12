Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming 'Antifa, BLM'

Skip to main content
Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming Biden, Antifa, BLM supporters

Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming Biden, Antifa, BLM supporters

The 30-year-old falsely claimed he was targeted over his support for former President Donald Trump.

Credit: GoFundMe

The 30-year-old falsely claimed he was targeted over his support for former President Donald Trump.

A Brooklyn Center man has pleaded guilty to staging an arson at his house and applying for an insurance payments, claiming he had been targeted for his support of former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Tuesday that Denis Molla, 30, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after filing insurance claims following the fire at his home on Sept. 23, 2020.

A camper, two other vehicles and a garage at his home were destroyed in the fire, with authorities arriving to find his garage door vandalized with slogans including "Biden 2020" and "BLM."

Also daubed on the garage was the "A" symbol used by anarchists, which it was noted at the time was confusingly included alongside a slogan showing support for a political candidate. It was possible however that the "A" sign was meant to signify "Antifa" given Molla's wife blamed Black Lives Matter and "Antifa" for the fire in a Facebook post. 

Molla claimed that hus property had been targeted because his camper had a "Trump 2020" flag on it, but investigators soon realized that Molla had started the fire – and daubed the graffiti – himself.

He then submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, and even threatened to report his insurance provider to the Department of Commerce when it denied some of his claims. Molla's family also received more than $17,000 from donors via a GoFundMe page.

Molla pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and will be sentenced at a later date.

