Twin brothers found dead after house fire in St. Louis County

The bodies of two men later identified as twin brothers were found in the remains of a house fire in northeastern Minnesota.

The discovery was made at a home at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township, Duluth, with authorities called to the house at 11:46 a.m. on New Year's Day.

They had been called by friends of 68-year-old twin brothers Terry and Jerry Rousse, which came after the friends had stopped at their house to check on them after they'd not heard from them for several days.

When they got there, it emerged there had been a fire inside the home "sometime in the past few days" that went out on its own, but "not before causing considerable heat and smoke damage."

The bodies of the brothers were found in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

