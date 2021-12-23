Twin Cities teen missing, may have been in WI car crash

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Publish date:

Twin Cities 16-year-old missing, may have been in car that crashed in Wisconsin

Police say the crash happened after she was last seen but before she was reported missing.
Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who left home, then may have been involved in a car crash in Wisconsin.

The police department said Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19. She left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. A missing persons report was filed at 6:20 a.m. the next day.

However, the police department says it has since learned that Chatman may have been in a car crash in Wisconsin.

The teen was a passenger in a blue Toyota Camry that was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Maustin, Wisconsin, around 4 a.m. Dec. 20 — after she was last seen, but before she was reported missing. Police said she was with a 32-year-old Detroit man at the time.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is now asking for the public's help locating Chatman.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, black coat with pink fur, and a black backpack.

"We are asking anyone with information to please contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222," the PD wrote.

