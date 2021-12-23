Twin Cities teen missing, may have been in WI car crash

Twin Cities 16-year-old missing, may have been in car that crashed in Wisconsin
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who left home, then may have been involved in a car crash in Wisconsin.
The police department said Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19. She left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. A missing persons report was filed at 6:20 a.m. the next day.
However, the police department says it has since learned that Chatman may have been in a car crash in Wisconsin.
The teen was a passenger in a blue Toyota Camry that was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Maustin, Wisconsin, around 4 a.m. Dec. 20 — after she was last seen, but before she was reported missing. Police said she was with a 32-year-old Detroit man at the time.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is now asking for the public's help locating Chatman.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, black coat with pink fur, and a black backpack.
"We are asking anyone with information to please contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222," the PD wrote.