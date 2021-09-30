Twin Cities Con to offer COVID vaccines, MOA giving boosters

Credit: Minnesota Department of Health

The inaugural Twin Cities Con won't just feature the voice of Mario, Anthony Starr from The Boys, Wendy Hoopes of Daria and one of the original Power Rangers. It will also serve as a COVID vaccination site.

The pop-up clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center, site of Twin Cities Con, will be open for vaccinations on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. They'll be offering the one-dose J&J vaccine or one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone that receives a shot there will get 25% off admission to next year's Twin Cities Con. Anyone can walk up and get a vaccine, whether they're attending this year's convention or not.

"We're happy to host this vaccination station at Twin Cities Con,” said Twin Cities Con Founder Ben Penrod in Thursday's announcement. The con is requiring guests to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative test.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live event industry," he continued. "I’m counting on more people to get vaccinated to ensure that we can continue to run events like ours safely."

Twin Cities Con — described as " a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games" and more — takes place Oct. 2-3. You can find more information here.

Added noted Marvel super hero connoisseur Walz: "The Avengers know it best: When we come together, we are stronger. So get out to Twin Cities Con, roll up your sleeves, and get your shot to keep you and your loved ones strong and safe.”

Boosters offered at Mall of America clinic

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday also announced the community vaccination site at the Mall of America is now offering booster doses.

Anyone who is eligible for a booster shot (which right now is limited to specific groups) can walk in or make an appointment. The clinic is located on Level 2, Southeast Court inside the mall. It's open Wednesday-Friday from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The booster shot is currently only available to Minnesotans who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, and fall into these categories:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster

This is different from the third dose being offered to individuals who are immunocompromised. Those who qualify for this additional shot — which is not considered a booster — should speak to their health care provider.