Twin Cities Con to offer COVID vaccines, MOA giving boosters

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Twin Cities Con will offer COVID vaccines, Mall of America now giving boosters

The governor's office and Department of Health made the announcement Thursday.
Author:
covid, vaccine

The inaugural Twin Cities Con won't just feature the voice of Mario, Anthony Starr from The Boys, Wendy Hoopes of Daria and one of the original Power Rangers. It will also serve as a COVID vaccination site.

The pop-up clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center, site of Twin Cities Con, will be open for vaccinations on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. They'll be offering the one-dose J&J vaccine or one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. 

Anyone that receives a shot there will get 25% off admission to next year's Twin Cities Con. Anyone can walk up and get a vaccine, whether they're attending this year's convention or not.

"We're happy to host this vaccination station at Twin Cities Con,” said Twin Cities Con Founder Ben Penrod in Thursday's announcement. The con is requiring guests to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative test. 

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live event industry," he continued. "I’m counting on more people to get vaccinated to ensure that we can continue to run events like ours safely."

Twin Cities Con — described as " a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games" and more — takes place Oct. 2-3. You can find more information here.

Added noted Marvel super hero connoisseur Walz: "The Avengers know it best: When we come together, we are stronger. So get out to Twin Cities Con, roll up your sleeves, and get your shot to keep you and your loved ones strong and safe.”

Boosters offered at Mall of America clinic

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday also announced the community vaccination site at the Mall of America is now offering booster doses.

Anyone who is eligible for a booster shot (which right now is limited to specific groups) can walk in or make an appointment. The clinic is located on Level 2, Southeast Court inside the mall. It's open Wednesday-Friday from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

The booster shot is currently only available to Minnesotans who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, and fall into these categories:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster

This is different from the third dose being offered to individuals who are immunocompromised. Those who qualify for this additional shot — which is not considered a booster — should speak to their health care provider. 

Next Up

covid, vaccine
MN News

Twin Cities Con to offer COVID vaccines, MOA giving boosters

The governor's office and Department of Health made the announcement Thursday.

Car lightning - State Patrol 3
MN Weird

State Patrol shares photos of car 'completely disabled' by lightning strike

Lightning struck the vehicle near Lengby, Minnesota.

moorhead high shcool gsv pro - crop
MN News

Fight at Moorhead HS gets out of hand, multiple officers respond

An altercation between two students sparked a fight between their friends.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Coronavirus

340 COVID cases have been linked to the MN State Fair

About 1.3 million people attended the event over the 12 days.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

County infection rates rise almost everywhere in latest COVID report

74 of 87 Minnesota counties saw infection rates increase in the latest report, which is delayed.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

Charges: Huskies wrestler attacked fellow student-athlete

The victim heard a woman screaming outside and went to check on things, the charges say.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

st. paul police - ganzel
MN News

Charges: Man repeatedly punched officer, tried to grab his gun to shoot him

The St. Paul officer's face and uniform were "splattered" with his own blood, charges say.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Kevin Lamarr Mason
MN News

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.

hydrocodon-DEA
MN Health

Nonfatal drug overdoses continued to increase during COVID-19 pandemic

They mirrored the trend of fatal overdoses seen during 2020.

flickr - jeremy thompson - valleyfair night sign
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Target will give you a $5 coupon if you get a COVID vaccine

The company announced the new freebie this week.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccine to be offered at 14 Twin Cities YMCAs

The vaccine will be available to everyone age 12 and up during free clinic events.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin announces COVID booster shots beginning September 20

The plan is to provide booster shots to Americans beginning the Week of Sept. 20.

Flickr - moderna covid vaccine vial
MN Coronavirus

Entire Twin Cities metro now above 70% vaccination rate in 16+

The lone holdout, Anoka County, recently passed the 70% threshold.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

State employees must get vaccine or take weekly COVID test to return to workplace

The governor's office announced the new policy Wednesday.

WIkimedia commons covid vaccine moderna
MN News

3 Twin Cities counties reach 16+ vaccination rate of 80%

More than 8 in 10 residents of that age group have gotten at least one dose.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised

A booster shot would serve as a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

pregnant pregnancy pexels
MN Coronavirus

Data shows no increased risk of miscarriage with mRNA vaccines

The research, led by Minnesota-based HealthPartners Institute, was published Thursday.