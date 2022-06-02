Skip to main content
Twin Cities couple killed by falling tree in northern Wisconsin

The couple from White Bear Township died in the tragic accident Sunday.

April Seys Sheldahl, Facebook

A couple from the Twin Cities have been identified as the pair killed when a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff's Office says Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39 and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township were killed in the tragedy on Sunday, May 29.

They were sitting at a picnic table at a campsite along the North Fork of the Flambeau River in Lake Township when a tree fell, causing them fatal injuries. 

Two people fishing in the river nearby provided aid until first responders arrived. They said the wind picked up for about 10 minutes before they heard the tree fall, the sheriff's office noted. 

Two more people either at or near the table at the time were uninjured. 

A memorial service for the couple will be held at the Carbone's in White Bear Township at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by another ceremony at the American Legion in Eagle Lake on Saturday.

An obituary for Sheldahl says she is a Mankato native and has two children from a previous marriage. She had been with Langseth for almost 12 years.

"April enjoyed being a mother, laughing with friends, being outside, campfires, fishing, gardening, flowers, plants and being with friends and family," the obituary reads.

