Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity gets $13.5M donation from MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott continues to donate millions to nonprofits and organizations across the country. And Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is among the latest recipients.

The nonprofit shared Tuesday that Scott donated $13.5 million to the organization, which is the largest nonprofit affordable homeownership developer in the Twin Cities metro.

The donation is part of a larger, $436 million gift she made to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 Habitat affiliate organizations in the United States.

“This transformational gift is a game-changer for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to advance Black homeownership and turn the tide on Minnesota’s racial disparities. Philanthropic support is critical to our organization’s innovation and growth, as we work with the community to build a more vibrant, equitable region,” Chris Coleman, president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, said in a news release.

Minnesota's homeownership gap is among the largest in the nation, with 77% of white households owning homes compared to 42% of households of color — and 25% of Black households, the nonprofit says.

According to the Minneapolis Fed, the rate of Black homeownership peaked in Minnesota in 1950 and has fallen nearly every decade since. In 1950, the homeownership rate between Black Minnesotans and their white counterparts was about 20 percentage points but now it's about 50 percentage points.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity says it will use the $13.5 million donation to attain and sustain a greater level of impact in the Twin Cities by strengthening its service delivery model, accelerating home production and better serving families of color. It will focus on expanding equitable access to homeownership and closing the metro area's racial disparity in homeownership, especially for Black families.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity in December 2021 adopted a "bold strategic plan" aimed at addressing disparities in homeownership and to fuel its mission to promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing.

This isn't the first time Scott has awarded money to Minnesota organizations. Scott and husband Dan Jewett, whom she married in March 2021, have given away billions of dollars since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

In June 2021, the couple gave away "unrestricted" grants to three Minnesota organizations: Penumbra Theatre Company in St. Paul, Arts Midwest based in Minneapolis, and Borealis Philanthropy in Minneapolis.