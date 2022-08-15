Twin Cities LA Fitness closed after fire Monday morning

A Twin Cities LA Fitness is closed after a fire broke out Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the city of St. Louis Park said the fire closed the location at 3555 S. Hwy. 100 before it had opened for the day.

The department is still trying to determine what started the fire.

Firefighters went to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on a report of smoke coming from the facility and found that a fire was active, with a sprinkler going off.

The blaze was extinguished by the fire department. The spokesperson said there were no injuries.

The gym will remain closed Monday. It's unclear if the fire will affect operations beyond that.