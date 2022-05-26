Twin Cities lake reopens following toilet waste spill

Just in time for a warm and humid holiday weekend, the Twin Cities lake that was closed to the public because of a sewage spill has been reopened.

Thompson Lake, located in West St. Paul, closed May 16 after an estimated 70,000 gallons of sewage spilled into lake as a result of a sanitary sewer valve failure. In other words, toilet wastewater made its way into the lake.

Metropolitan Council Environmental Services had been testing water samples from the lake since May 17, and test results from May 23-24 confirmed E. coli levels have returned to a safe status, meaning it is again safe for fishing and other recreational activities.

The state health department and pollution control help with the cleanup effort.