Twin Cities man fatally struck by driver in western Wisconsin

A 27-year-old Twin Cities man died three days after being struck by a motorist on a western Wisconsin highway.

Joshua G. Thesing, of Ramsey, was found in the southbound lane of Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township, St. Croix County on March 6. First responders arrived at the scene at around 2:10 a.m., finding Thesing with serious injuries, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Paramedics treated Thesing at the scene and he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Wednesday, March 9.

Motorists who stopped at the scene were interviewed, but authorities continue to search for several vehicles that were in the area at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office says it will release "further details on those vehicles" in the next few days.

"At the time of the crash, inclement weather, reduced visibility and road conditions may have been factors in this incident," the sheriff's release says.

Thesing was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club, which paid tribute to him this week.