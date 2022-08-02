Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody.

A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when he noticed a man lying on the side of the road. The man was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The deputy provided medical assistance to the 36-year-old from Willernie.

Before he was taken to a hospital, the victim was able to inform authorities who the attacker was. A bystander also led deputies to a house about 100 yards away from where the suspect and victim reportedly live together.

The teenager was arrested after authorities found him about a half mile away. He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail where he waits to be formally charged.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

In an update around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the victim is being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.