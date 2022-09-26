New apartment proposal could spell the end for Myth Live

Skip to main content
A Twin Cities music venue with a tumultuous past could be closed in favor of a new apartment complex.

The site of Myth Live in Maplewood is currently the subject of a planning proposal for a four-story apartment building.

Enclave Companies, based out of Fargo, North Dakota, has reached an agreement to buy the property at 3090 Southlawn Drive – near the Maplewood Mall – from GFY Real Estate.

A Maplewood City Council meeting on Monday night will see the discussion of a tax increment financing district that would further support the development. The city council is acting as the city's Economic Development Authority.

According to the plans, the nightclub would be replaced with a 237-unit market-rate apartment building. The living spaces will feature 1-3 bedrooms, with an array of amenities such as a rooftop patio and wash areas for cars and dogs.

Some of the other amenities include:

  • Wellness center
  • Mini-mart
  • Game room
  • Work area with coffee bar
  • Construction of a trail/greenway on-site
Enclave Companies will be the general contractor, according to the documents. The plan was originally introduced to city officials in July.

It's unclear at this time how much the price is as the sale is pending. However, its assessed value is around $54.5 million, according to the city council.

According to its website, the real estate business produces "multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, industrial and healthcare" properties. The company has property mostly in North Dakota, but it also has residential communities built in Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Maple Grove, Moorhead, Rogers, Savage, and Shakopee.

Myth Live first opened in 2005, closed in 2009, and then reopened again in 2011 in what was formerly a Just for Feet retail store. It has a capacity of 3,000 and multiple VIP suites, centering around a 70-foot long stage. 

The nightclub came under scrutiny following a shooting in March 2019, with the city saying it was the latest in "repeated issues with crime and safety" associated with the venue in the previous two years.

There was another shooting reported outside the club in 2013.

In December 2019, the nightclub had its liquor license renewal approved but with multiple conditions. The nightclub sued the city but to no avail, as the court sided with the city.

The nightclub filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in April 2020, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.

Bring Me The News reached out to an attorney representing the music venue on Monday for comment.

