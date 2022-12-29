Skip to main content
Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

Sean Lipinski is survived by his wife and their two daughters.

A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week.

Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.

An update on the page confirmed that the 42-year-old died on Tuesday, with his harvested on Thursday.

"Our son Sean is Saving lives Today, we are proud of him for choosing to help others," his father, Joseph Lipinski posted on Facebook Thursday, saying that family, friends, hospital staff, and transplant teams lined the hallway as Lipinski's body was taken to the operating room to the tune of "My Hero" by the Foo Fighters.

"A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean’s healthy Heart that their family member needs to save their life," he wrote. "Kidneys are needed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to provide life saving duties in that area."

The GoFundMe to help the Lipinski family has raised over $53,000 of its original $60,000 goal as of Thursday The money will go towards any associated costs relating to his procedures and to his family.

Lipinski is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two young daughters.

"He and Samantha cherished ten beautiful years together, supporting each other and creating a warm home for their daughters," his obituary reads.

Many friends and family members have left messages on his Facebook page, sharing their love and support.

"I wonder how many lives you’ve already saved with your selflessness," one wrote.

"A sweet man, a smart man, a kind man, a discerning man, a father, a husband, a live wire, a climber, a musician," another said.

