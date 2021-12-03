Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.
A Twin Cities police department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old who ran away from her home.

Sierra Dalbec left her home in Lauderdale, Minnesota, voluntarily, the St. Anthony Police Department said. All of her known family and friends have been contacted and none of them know where she is, police said.

She is about 5-foot-3 and 165 pounds with double piercings in her nose. When last seen, she was wearing a red hoodie. 

Anyone who sees Dalbec is asked to not approach, but instead call 911.

Police released two additional photos of Dalbec as well:

