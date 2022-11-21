Skip to main content
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

The collision remains under investigation.

Source: GoFundMe.

The collision remains under investigation.

A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. 

The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. 

Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Ronning, 43, of Apple Valley, was a realtor for the Realty Group

"The world has lost a wonderful man," the company wrote on Facebook, announcing Ronning's death. "You will be deeply missed by many. Thank you for changing so many lives and being apart of our RG family. Rest easy, you will never be forgotten." 

Ronning was also a part-owner of an ocean-caught, wild Alaskan Salmon wholesaler, Derek and Cal's Seafood. 

"He was so proud to bring Alaska King Salmon back to restaurants here in Minnesota," the Realty Group shared. 

Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Farmer and Fishmonger in Apple Valley for a celebration of life on Nov. 12. A GoFundMe page created for medical expenses prior to Ronning's passing has raised over $21,000. 

Ongoing investigation 

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. and found Ronning laying in the roadway. Officers administered aid on-scene and Ronning was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Both the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were uninjured. The said they were traveling westbound on County Road 42 with a green light at the intersection when Ronning began crossing the roadway and was struck. 

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Next Up

image
MN News

'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis

Pediatric care providers from health systems across Minnesota came together Monday to talk about the unprecedented surge in respiratory illness.

image
MN Food & Drink

Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

Attention Dungeon Masters:

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after overnight crash near Minneapolis Convention Center

The driver was killed after striking a traffic pole.

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café owners look ahead with rebranded cocktail, dinner concept

Bar Cart Restaurant and Lounge is set to open next month.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Teen killed in Brooklyn Park shooting ID'd as Syoka Siko

Syoka Siko was a member of Park Center's state title team in 2021-22.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.22.30 AM
MN News

Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

The collision remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.37.34 AM
MN News

Minnesota students awarded for saving college professor's life

Hunter Conrad and Luke Sargent were awarded the the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Life Saving Award for their actions last month.

316257050_496336045857589_7139121135768156517_n
MN News

11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

The sting was part of Minneapolis' new safety initiative that launched in September.

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Ilhan Omar says Kevin McCarthy is attempting to 'single' her out

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," she said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 6.59.22 AM
MN News

Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis parking lot

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

ambulance
WI News

11-year-old fatally shot as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat

It happened in rural Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Driver shot twice in the butt in Twin Cities road rage incident

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Regions Hospital by a relative.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 2.03.22 PM
MN News

Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

The child was found safe in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

grass fire
MN News

Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 2.53.50 PM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

Live Mas in Lakeville.

Screen Shot 2019-09-16 at 7.03.45 AM
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver on busy road in Blaine

It happened Sunday night near the Northtown Mall.