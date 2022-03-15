Evacuation at Twin Cities Target due to woman 'trashing' it with golf clubs

Skip to main content
Twin Cities Target evacuated after woman walks in, begins smashing items with golf clubs

Google Street View

Police say a woman left a path of destruction at a Twin Cities Target Tuesday morning — throwing items and damaging products throughout the store.

The woman entered the West St. Paul Target at 1750 Robert St. S. just before 9:45 a.m., according to the city's police department, with a 911 caller reporting she was "trashing" the store. The woman was reportedly walking through the store and, seemingly at random, throwing and damaging products.

At one point she even used golf clubs to smash items and fixtures throughout the Target, police said. 

Managers at the location, worried about customer and staff safety, began evacuating the store. When police arrived, they found the woman in the electronic section, still "actively damaging property."

Officers arrested her, and she's in the process of being booked into Dakota County Jail, according to the West St. Paul Police Department. She could face felony criminal damage to property charges.

"The suspect’s reason for the outburst is unknown at this time," police said, adding no bystanders were injured.

The store is currently closed as Target staff clean up the aftermath. Police also thanked the store's managers and asset protection employees for their quick action in evacuating the store and relaying information to the department.

