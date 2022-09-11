Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death

A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died.

Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."

While staff members carried out CPR until paramedics arrived, the decision was taken to close the store for the rest of the day.

A Target spokesperson told Bring Me The News: "We were deeply saddened to learn this team member later passed away, and we extend our sincere sympathies to her family and friends."

Target says it is providing access to counselors to the employee's colleagues.