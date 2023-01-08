Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

A snowmobile crash north of Hibbing on Saturday took the life of a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened 30 miles north of Hibbing in Morcom Township around 1:15 p.m. First responders arrived to the crash on the Bearskin snowmobile trail and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

"It appeared the female driver, who was the only occupant of the snowmobile, had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree," the sheriff's office said.

The 55-year-old's identity has not been released.